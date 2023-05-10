Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

