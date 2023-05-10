Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 20th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.