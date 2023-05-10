Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

