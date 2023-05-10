Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

