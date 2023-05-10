Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $923-$937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.24 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.84 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

