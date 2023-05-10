Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,062. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

