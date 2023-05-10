Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after buying an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

