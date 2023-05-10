Capital Analysts LLC Sells 80 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $387.84 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

