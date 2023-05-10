Simmons Bank Invests $218,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.71. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 289.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

