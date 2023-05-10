Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $701.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.06. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

