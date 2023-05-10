Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

OXY stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.28). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

