Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 289.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

