Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 6,641 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

