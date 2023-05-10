Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,067 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

