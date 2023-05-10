Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

WMB stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

