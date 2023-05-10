Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 839 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

