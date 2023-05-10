Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,316 shares of company stock worth $2,841,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

