Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.