Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of CELH opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

