Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celanese were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

CE opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.