D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.