Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,189.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 77,324 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

