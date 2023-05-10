GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GoHealth Price Performance

GoHealth stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.