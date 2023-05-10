Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
