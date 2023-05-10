Capital Analysts LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

