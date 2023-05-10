Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,437 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.86% of Annaly Capital Management worth $84,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.