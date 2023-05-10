LSV Asset Management Sells 68,579 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,579 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $57,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

