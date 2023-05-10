LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,086 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Organon & Co. worth $71,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

