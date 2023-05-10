Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

