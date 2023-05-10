Capital Analysts LLC Buys 39,864 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 6,932.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $338.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.