LSV Asset Management Sells 32,300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $85,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

