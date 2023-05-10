LSV Asset Management Sells 223,900 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $79,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Energizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

