iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

