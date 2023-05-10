Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,245 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,878,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

