30,700 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,319,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

