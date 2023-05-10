Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $91.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

