iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

