Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

