Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $23,260,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $410.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.52 and its 200-day moving average is $416.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

