Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,510 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

