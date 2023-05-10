Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,358 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

