Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 544596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 204.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 78,741,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 787,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 787,418 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.