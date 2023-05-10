Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,771 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

