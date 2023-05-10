BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $21.00. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 174,420 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.