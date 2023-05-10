Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Etsy worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.