Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,232 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

