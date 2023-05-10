Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,779 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

