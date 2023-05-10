Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,804 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

