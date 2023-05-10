Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.