BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $108.43, but opened at $113.02. BioNTech shares last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 308,057 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech Stock Down 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

